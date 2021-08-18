Cards draw big crowd for kickoff luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 1,000 UofL fans packed into the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House Hotel for the Cards kickoff luncheon.

It felt like a reunion.

“It’s awesome,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “I feel like last year, man, it’s lasted about 10 or 15 years and the opportunity to go out and see fans, see people, get in a normal routine, is tremendous and hopefully we’ll continue on this trend and these stadiums will be packed and we’ll be back to normal Saturday, football Saturdays in this country.”

“I love seeing over 1,000 people in this room, I love seeing you period,” UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra said.

The Cards are coming off a 4-7 season and are picked to finish sixth in the seven team ACC Atlantic Division.

“Well we’ll use it as motivation.” Satterfield said. “I mean I don’t really care about preseason rankings, I mean we want to be there at the end on top, but yeah, whatever they rank us, we’re gonna use it as motivation.”

Tyra is taking an optimistic approach.

“As I look at this season and these guys don’t speak in these terms but it really is a season of redemption to allow us to reset the trajectory of the program,” he said. “We had our challenges last year, for sure, COVID wasn’t friendly to us, as you guys know. Coach Satterfield never complained about it, the guys never did, they fought incredibly hard on all those games, as you know we were close in many of them. They didn’t go our way last year, the year before they did, they will this year.”

The Cards opener is Monday, September 6, against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We do like the hype, because it is good, we’re gonna be playing on a Monday night, national TV, in Atlanta, it’s gonna be awesome,” Satterfield said. “So if you haven’t gotten your tickets, get your tickets and come on down to Atlanta, we’re gonna need you down there.”

