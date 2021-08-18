Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Warren East Raiders led by head coach Jeff Griffith.

The Raiders are looking to bring back some of the success they had a couple of years ago. In 2020, they finished sub .500 for the second season in a row with a 4-6 record, but they showed some promise for the future with a second-round playoff appearance.

One of Warren East’s weaknesses last season was the defense, allowing 308 points and over 2000 rushing yards. while they’re improving the defense the Raiders are also trying to avoid COVID-19. The team is just getting over being quarantined and Jeff Griffith is doing his best to avoid forfeiting any games.

“We’re going back to some of the protocols we had last year and unlimited numbers in the locker room at a time.” Said Griffith. “COVID has come back with a vengeance, and now we’re going back to those same protocols that we used a year ago that were successful for us.”

Here’s a look at Warren East’s full schedule:

August 20th: Vs Logan County 8:30pm

August 27th: Vs Ohio County 7pm

September 3rd: At Edmonson County 7pm

September 10th: Vs Russellville 7pm

September 17th: Vs Russell County 7pm

September 24th: At Wayne County 7pm

September 30th: At Warren Central 7pm

October 15th: Vs Allen County-Scottsville 7pm

October 22nd: At Franklin-Simpson 7pm

October 29th: At Daviess County 7pm

