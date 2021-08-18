Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery

Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 13, 2021 they recovered a stolen vehicle with several stolen items inside, including checks. The owner of the stolen items told police she had failed to report that they had been taken from her storage unit several days earlier.

On June 14 the victim told police someone had written three fraudulent checks to local a business on her account. Video surveillance shows a blonde woman using the stolen checks for several purchases. Police say she appears to be accompanied by a man with dark hair and what looks like a tattoo inside his right forearm.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

