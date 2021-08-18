Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 13, 2021 they recovered a stolen vehicle with several stolen items inside, including checks. The owner of the stolen items told police she had failed to report that they had been taken from her storage unit several days earlier.

On June 14 the victim told police someone had written three fraudulent checks to local a business on her account. Video surveillance shows a blonde woman using the stolen checks for several purchases. Police say she appears to be accompanied by a man with dark hair and what looks like a tattoo inside his right forearm.

