Fries for school supplies with McDonald’s and Stuff the Bus

McDonald's of Bowling Green and Stuff the Bus have partnered for a campaign running August 16-20
McDonald's of Bowling Green and Stuff the Bus have partnered for a campaign running August 16-20
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stuff the Bus, a nonprofit aimed at providing children in the Southern Kentucky area with basic school supplies, sports equipment, and other needs to help them be best prepared for the school year, is teaming up with McDonald’s in Bowling Green.

They are launching the Fries for School Supplies campaign, a fundraiser for local schools. You can come by and grab an extra order of french fries and they will donate 10% of sales to local schools.

According to McDonald’s of Bowling Green, the offer runs from August 16-20, 2021.

