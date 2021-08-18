Advertisement

Grayson County authorities searching for missing teens

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The search is on for two missing teens in Grayson County.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Kayden Minton, 16, and Colton Mudd, 17, were last seen at Grayson County High School on Monday, August 16 around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that Minton and Mudd left with an unknown person in what’s possibly a maroon Chevrolet Impala. Police said they believe the teens left on their own free will and are purposely avoiding their families and law enforcement.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office issuing a reminder that taking juveniles without notifying authorities is a felony punishable by prison time.

If you have information on where Minton and Mudd may be, contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024.

