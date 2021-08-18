A gun, a traumatized employee and the law: JCPS criticized for lack of security

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee who tried to fend off an armed, irate parent from entering the Greenwood Elementary cafeteria joins others claiming the district is failing students when it comes to their safety.

“It was the most scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” Melissa Hardin told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview.

Hardin said a gun was pointed at her head during the March incident.

Patrick Wesley entered the school’s front entrance, pointed the gun at staff and told them they had 10 minutes to get his child, according to his arrest citation. Wesley then went outside the school and tried to enter the cafeteria. That’s when Hardin said she saw him trying get in through windows.

“I went into the office to shut the office window and he pointed a gun at me, and I immediately, you know, dropped to the ground,” Hardin said.

Greenwood Elementary did not have an armed school resource officer; with three votes, the JCPS School Board did away with them in 2019.

“Nobody should feel safe in any of our schools,” Hardin said. “We need security at our schools. Period.”

A WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters investigation found JCPS has already paid nearly $10,000 for armed, off duty police and corrections officers for school board meetings and for the district’s headquarters during normal business hours.

”If you can have security for yourself, you need to have it for everybody,” Hardin said. “Those kids are my babies, and if one of those kids would have gotten hurt, it would have been horrible.”

Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-District 29) agrees.

“I don’t understand JCPS and the way they are acting,” he said.

Bratcher helped pass Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 8 which now require an armed SRO at every school campus. It’s called the School Safety and Resiliency Act.

He said JCPS has had since 2019 to work towards having SROs, but so far, the district has not hired any.

Superintendent Marty Pollio of JCPS was asked if the district was complying with state law concerning school resource officers following the Greenwood incident. While Pollio said yes, Bratcher disagrees.

“They are out of compliance right now,” Bratcher said. “And they know it because they told us last year that they were out of compliance and that they would be in compliance this year.”

The School Safety and Resiliency Act states SROs should be placed in Kentucky schools as funds and personnel allow. However, JCPS contends SROs have not been funded by the legislature.

Bratcher said money is not the issue.

“JCPS’s budget is $1.3 billion — that’s a tenth of what the entire state is” Bratcher said. “They just get all kinds of money from the federal government.”

He said he will talk to his colleagues about possible penalties for school districts that do not comply with the rules. He said that he is drafting another bill that would hold members of the school board and the superintendent civilly and personally liable if someone gets injured at a school without an SRO.

