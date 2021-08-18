Housing Authority of BG cuts ribbon on Small Business Development Place

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Housing Authority of Bowling Green cut the ribbon on its new small business development building Tuesday morning. It is at the location of the old Graham Library and will have the capacity to house two small up-and-coming businesses at a time.

Just last year, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, with the help of community support, headed up a new program called POP-UP (The People’s Opportunity Program for Underserved Populations).

It is targeted to help minority or underserved business owners, offering a $10,000 microloan to those accepted, along with the mentorship needed to get their businesses up and running.

“We help them with their balance sheets, everything they need to do to be ready to become bankable, and so that’s what POP-UP generally is, to take people’s dreams and make them a reality,” Abraham Williams, the executive director of the Housing Authority, said.

The Housing Authority’s new Small Business Development Place is currently home to two clients of the POP-UP program.

“We want to keep it small businesses, we hope these young ladies go big they have to move out, we found a bigger place for them, then we bring somebody else in,” Williams said when talking about the future of the building.

One tenant of the Small Business Development place is Katy’s Creative Catering. “It’s more than just a business, for me, it’s like a calling,” owner Katy Cole said.

Katy’s Creative Catering is a restaurant that serves home-cooked meals and caters larger events as well. Cole credits the success of her business to the help of the Housing Authority.

“They have taught me so much, they’ve educated me so much,” she said. “I have the natural raw talent, I can go in the kitchen and just tear it up, but you also need to know other things, the checks and balances, and you got to have a business plan, and have some projection and different things like that.”

Just next door is cupcake shop A Taste of Sunshine owned by Kira Bolling. “I made it an official business in July of 2020,” Bolling stated. “The $10,000 that they give you to invest into your business was a true blessing to me. I was able to buy my equipment and buy supplies.”

Her cupcake shop will open on September 11th. Both business owners have worked hard to get where they are today.

“I think that it’s necessary to have people who see the potential in people when they’re able to invest into them because a lot of times people have the potential but they don’t have the people to back them,” Bolling explained.

So far, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green has been able to award more than $100,000 in loans to 13 different small business owners in the area as part of its POP-UP program.

