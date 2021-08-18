Advertisement

Kentucky volleyball ranked No. 3 in AVCA preseason Top 25

UK Volleyball opens the season as the No. 3 team in the country.
UK Volleyball opens the season as the No. 3 team in the country.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team begins the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the AVCA preseason Top 25.

The Wildcats beat Texas 3-1 in April to win their first national championship.

Kentucky joins No. 6 Florida as one of two Southeastern Conference teams ranked inside the top 10, and one of six SEC teams to either be ranked or receive votes. UK garnered 17 first-place votes, the second most behind preseason No. 1 Texas, who got 32.

The Wildcats open the 2021 season in Dayton, Ohio on August 27 against Texas State.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>🆕 <a href=“https://twitter.com/AVCAVolleyball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@AVCAVolleyball</a> DI Coaches Poll 🏐<br>1. Texas<br>2. Wisconsin<br>3. Kentucky<br>4. Washington<br>5. Nebraska<br>6. Florida<br>7. Minnesota<br>8. Purdue<br>9. Pittsburgh<br>10. Baylor</p>&mdash; NCAA Women&#39;s Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) <a href=“https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1427314286196559872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”>11. Ohio State<br>12. Penn State <br>13. Louisville<br>14. Oregon<br>15. BYU<br>16. Western Kentucky<br>17. UCLA<br>18. Washington State<br>19. Utah<br>20. San Diego<br>21. Stanford<br>22. Pepperdine<br>23. Rice<br>24. Georgia Tech<br>25. Notre Dame<a href=“https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAVB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NCAAVB</a></p>&mdash; NCAA Women&#39;s Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) <a href=“https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1427314287505182721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

