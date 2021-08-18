Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 100 protestors gathered outside Med Center Health Wednesday morning to protest the company’s vaccine mandate for employees.

Community members and health care workers could be seen outside the campus holding signs, some of which read, “my body my choice”, and “medical freedom.”

Med Center Health is the second-largest hospital system to require its employees to get the vaccine.

Those in leadership positions will have through August 9 to receive their first dose while all others will have through September 1.

WBKO News did reach out to the Med Center for a statement and in a press release the Med Center responded with this message:

“While Med Center Health respects everyone’s right to peacefully protest, we stand firmly behind our decision requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This decision is part of Med Center Health’s commitment to do all we can to protect our patients, employees and our community. Multiple health systems across the Commonwealth, representing 75% of the state’s hospital beds, have since announced the same requirement for their staff. More than 60 health and medical groups across the country have endorsed this position as well. The Kentucky Hospital Association, Kentucky Medical Association, and Kentucky Nurses Association support requiring COVID-19 vaccination for health care employees. 99% of our active Med Center Health physicians have voluntarily chosen to receive the vaccine and increasing numbers of our employees are choosing to be vaccinated. We encourage the community to follow the example of our healthcare team and get vaccinated for COVID-19.”

