Advertisement

Mastercard to phase out magnetic stripes

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards...
Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.(Source: Mastercard)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The magnetic stripe on your Mastercard is going away.

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.

“It’s time to fully embrace these best-in-class capabilities, which ensure consumers can pay simply, swiftly and with peace of mind,” Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard’s Cyber & Intelligence business, said on the company website. “What’s best for consumers is what’s best for everyone in the ecosystem.”

The stripe will be gone sooner in Europe, where they’ll start to disappear in 2024.

By 2029, no new Mastercard credit or debit cards will be issued with them.

The magnetic stripe has had a good run.

They first appeared in the early 1960s but have begun to lose favor with the development of chip cards with microprocessors. Many also are embedded with tiny antennae to enable contactless transactions.

Biometric cards are another development, which combines fingerprints with chips for another layer of security.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
BCSO is looking for information on these two men.
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two males in regards to an investigation
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FBI arrests Kentucky man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires vaccinations for teachers, university workers
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff