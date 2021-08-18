More Chances at More Rain!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms returned to Bowling Green today. Some dumped torrential rain over parts of the region, resulting in flash flooding. More showers and storms are likely into Thursday.

The weather pattern become a bit more unsettled heading into the latter half of the work week and will continue into the weekend! Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Thursday with the pattern mentioned above still holding on - allowing for showers and storms to be more widespread. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower 80s with variably cloudy skies with the moisture. Friday and Saturday will be more “hit-or-miss” showers and storms with some places getting heavy rain while others will remain dry. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued muggy conditions. An umbrella will be handy to have nearby, but won’t be used all the time. By Sunday, chances will lessen with isolated showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will feature drier and hotter conditions as skies will be more sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Again, it will still be muggy, so it will feel hotter. No fall-like weather anytime soon - stick to water or cool beverages instead of the Pumpkin Spice Lattes 😂!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Scat’d showers and t/storms likely. High 83. Low 71. Winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 88. Low 70. Winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 87. Low 72. Winds SW-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.31″)

Yearly Precip: 33.63″ (+0.58″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Medium (5.1 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7301 Mold Spore Count)

