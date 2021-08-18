Advertisement

Multiple Louisville high school football matchups canceled due to COVID

Football is allowed to begin for high schoolers across Kentucky on Friday night.
Football is allowed to begin for high schoolers across Kentucky on Friday night.(WFIE)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Friday, several first week high school football games in Louisville will not play as scheduled due to reported COVID cases.

Three games have reported cancelations due to COVID-19:

  • Bullitt Central at Warren Central
  • Waggener at Pike Central (Indiana)
  • Seneca at Moore

Bullitt Central Athletic Director confirmed that their game was canceled due to the team at Warren Central placed in COVID-related quarantine. Their team will now be be playing Waggener at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Moore High School Athletics confirmed their game had been canceled against Seneca, and that their season opener would be next week at Southern High School.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association records cancelations as a 0-0 tie with a notation that the game was canceled due to COVID.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
BCSO is looking for information on these two men.
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two males in regards to an investigation
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FBI arrests Kentucky man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels

Latest News

Mason Faulkner has signed with UofL
UofL basketball adds Mason Faulkner
Around 1,000 UofL fans packed into the Galt House for the Cards kickoff luncheon
Cards draw big crowd for kickoff luncheon
WKU Soccer hosts Media Day ahead of season opener
WKU finally opens season; sweeps UAB
WKU Volleyball welcomes Kentucky to the Hill for Thursday night exhibition