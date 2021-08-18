Advertisement

Spartans defeat Dragons 1-0 for first win of the season

By Brett Alper
Aug. 17, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Spartans get their first win of the 2021 campaign defeating Warren Central 1-0 over at Warren Central High School Tuesday.

Both teams would battle it out until the 33rd minute with a goal from Dzemal Ajanovic to put the defending state runner-ups ahead. The Dragons failed to score and the Spartans take the victory 1-0.

Warren Central loses their first game of the season and falls to 3-1-0. South Warren improves to 1-1-0.

