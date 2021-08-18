Tracking afternoon/evening showers and storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday featured a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds to the east from the outer bands of former Tropical Storm Fred and more sunshine to the west. Just a few spotty showers were noted, with most staying dry. While rain chances are not that high Wednesday, there’s a chance for a couple of strong storms in the afternoon.

As kids head home from school, there could be a few showers and storms possible - with a few storms possibly on the stronger side. (WBKO)

Wednesday will start off with areas of patchy fog - but otherwise we’ll have mostly sunny skies for many in south-central Kentucky. Clouds will increase throughout the day as warmer air moves in - allowing high temperatures to go in the mid-to-upper 80s. Even a few low 90s can’t be ruled out, especially for areas near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line! In the mid levels of the atmosphere, a trough of low pressure is on the heels of the WBKO viewing area, providing some energy in our atmosphere. In addition, a strong ridge of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere off the coast of the Carolinas is providing us with flow from the Gulf of Mexico (the way the high pressure spins is pulling that moisture all the way up into the Ohio River Valley!). All of these ingredients today, including the heat, will allow for some isolated showers and storms to flare up in the afternoon. In addition, a wave of energy is passing through mid-Tennessee this afternoon and evening and will allow for a cluster of showers and storms to pass through southern portions of the WBKO viewing area, including in Bowling Green. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with threats of locally heavy rainfall, strong, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Of course, throughout the day will be muggy with the continued “summertime stickies.”

The weather pattern become a bit more unsettled heading into the latter half of the work week and will continue into the weekend! Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Thursday with the pattern mentioned above still holding on - allowing for showers and storms to be more widespread. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower 80s with variably cloudy skies with the moisture. Friday and Saturday will be more “hit-or-miss” showers and storms with some places getting heavy rain while others will remain dry. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued muggy conditions. An umbrella will be handy to have nearby, but won’t be used all the time. By Sunday, chances will lessen with isolated showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will feature drier and hotter conditions as skies will be more sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Again, it will still be muggy, so it will feel hotter. No fall-like weather anytime soon - stick to water or cool beverages instead of the Pumpkin Spice Lattes 😂!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 83. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 70. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 54 (1976)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7301 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.77″ (-1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 33.54″ (+0.63″)

