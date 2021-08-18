Warren County winery to host BBQ competition benefiting military organization

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County winery will host a barbecue competition to support a military organization called R.A.W. - Reuniting After War.

Derrick Huff is a retired Marine and owner of Traveler’s Cellar Winery in Rockfield. Huff said in 2017, he was among 37 Marines and Navy Corpsmen who were the recipients of a R.A.W. reunion for Lima Company, 3rd Battalion 7th Marines (Iraq 2003, 2004). Huff, who later became regional president of R.A.W., said the experience provided healing and growth for so many of his comrades. He is now paying it forward by hosting an event to raise funds and visibility for the organization.

The BBQ competition is Saturday, September 11 and will also include live music, food trucks, vendors and raffle prizes. Area veterans organizations and groups have been invited to take part in a show of patriotism and pride for our military.

Pit masters will compete for cash prizes. Judges include Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, WKU Police Chief Mitch Walker, Browning FD Chief Keith Lockhart, Chef Michael Riggs, Dr. Wes Berry, and Rep. Mike Wilson.

Huff said 100% of ticket sales, competitor booth fees, vendor fees, and 20% of sales at Traveler’s Cellar Winery will go directly to R.A.W.

Traveler’s Cellar Winery is located at 3220 Fuqua Road in Rockfield.

