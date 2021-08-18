Advertisement

Washington requires vaccinations for teachers, university workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
BCSO is looking for information on these two men.
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two males in regards to an investigation
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FBI arrests Kentucky man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Scottsville man wins 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff