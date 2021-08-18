WKU Soccer hosts Media Day ahead of season opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell and student-athletes Avery Jacobsen and Lily Rummo spoke with the media on Monday morning ahead of the official start of the 2021 season on Thursday.

The full interview can be found here.

The Lady Toppers finished the preseason with a pair of 1-0 wins in exhibitions against UT Martin and Bellarmine.

“We’ve got a good veteran group back and a nice mix of 10 new players, so there’s a lot of new and old mixed in,” said Neidell. “We’re just trying to find ourselves early on. One thing we’ve seen from the exhibition games is that we’re going to be a pretty stingy team defensively. We’re going to be hard to score on.”

WKU returns all but one starter from the spring season, including the entire backline that allowed only 13 goals and shut out five opponents. One of the anchors of that defense is senior captain Jacobsen.

“We want to have as many clean sheets as possible,” said Jacobsen. “To be 2-0 unofficially and to have two clean sheets is exciting for us. We’re a team that prides ourselves on a stingy defensive effort and that starts with Lyric (Schmidt) and I. To have all four of us returning from last year is extremely exciting and hopefully we can encourage the lines in front of us to have that pride and that stingy defensive effort that we do.”

The newcomers to the team include eight freshmen and two graduate transfers.

“Having all of our starters back, everyone has the same mentality,” said Rummo. “We’re helping the new players have that same mentality. We’ve had a really good community around that.”

WKU kicks off the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Austin Peay and continues a four-match homestand on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Union University.

