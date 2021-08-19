Advertisement

Beshear reports 4,836 new COVID cases, over 1,200 are in kids 18 or younger

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 530,573 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.75% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,275 are in kids 18 or younger.

Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,477.

As of Thursday, 1,708 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 481 are in the ICU, and 242 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police charge man in Greenwood Lane shooting
Estimated 1,300 people without power from a car hitting a pole
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery

Latest News

Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
Gov. Beshear calls on WCPS to share quarantine numbers on COVID dashboard
Bluegrass Vineyard
Local vineyard talks pandemic struggles
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an...
Warren Co. dog found abandoned in cage with open wounds healing at Humane Society
On Thursday, Stuff the Bus of SOKY presented a $500 check to Jody Richards Elementary School to...
Stuff the Bus of SOKY donates $500 to Jody Richards Elementary