Bowling Green Police respond to shooting on Greenwood Lane

(Photo: Madison Martin)
(Photo: Madison Martin)(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to a shooting on 249 Greenwood Lane just after 6:00 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the foot.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police say they have detained the man they believe fired the shots, but he has not been charged at the moment.

We will update this story as more details become available.

