Countdown to Kickoff: South Warren Spartans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With only two days away from Friday night lights, WBKO continues the Countdown to Kickoff as we preview the South Warren Spartans.

The Spartans went 6-1 last season, ending on a 41-24 loss to the Bowling Green Purples in the district finals.

About 7 offensive and 7 defensive players are returning this year.

Spartans’ Head Coach, Brandon Smith, says at this point their team is just focused on getting better every day, going back to the basics, and practicing hard. He says they have a lot of leadership this season.

“We’ve lost some pretty good players, but we’ve got some really good players back. So we’ve got some guys that haven’t played before and their eyes are always a little bigger in the first couple of weeks so we’re going to have some good leadership, make sure we calm those guys down, make sure they don’t make too many mistakes. At this point where we’re at, I mean, it’s just about trying to get better. Just try to get a little bit better every day. If we can keep making progress, then you know we’ll be alright. But, if we start trying to fix it all in one day then we’re just going to be spinning circles. So, we’re just trying to fix one thing each day and then hopefully be ready come district time,” said Spartans’ Head Coach Brandon Smith.

South Warren has senior quarterback, Caden Veltkamp, a Western Kentucky commit. He’s among seven offensive starters returning along with senior running back, Kobe Martin, who led the team in rushing and scoring. Wideout/defensive back, Cristian Conyer, ranks among the state’s top juniors and already has multiple D-1 offers, including the University of Kentucky.

“The energy, the energy this year compared to last year is just different. You step on this field and you just feel different about practice. Everyone is excited to be here, it is amped up. The practices are amped up. Every year we take pride in our defense. This year it’s our goal to score a touchdown every single drive, put points on the board every drive. I think that will be the same thing this year,” Veltkamp said. “We have a lot of experience on this team and we lost 12 or 11 seniors last year which is a really low number, so we have a lot of experience on this team and a lot of guys who have played before.”

The Spartans are preparing for their season opener against North Hardin on Saturday. The team is still feeling the pain of their tough playoff loss to the Purples last season. However, senior offensive lineman, Zachery Goodwin, says they are back and ready for redemption.

”It burns in our chest that we lost to them so we’re making sure we’re working hard and doing all our jobs this year to avenge that. “When we come to play, we are very competitive and we come to win, no loss is ever in our mind. So when we hit the field it’s game time, it’s business,” said Goodwin. “The most depth on the team I would say is our skill in secondary positions. They have the most numbers, so they’ll be able to stay refreshed.

The Spartans will kick off their season this Saturday at WKU for the 2021 Rafferty’s Bowl at 8:00 p.m.

South Warren football’s 2021-22 schedule:

Aug 21, 21 North Hardin at Western Kentucky University 8:00 PM Rafferty’s Bowl

Aug 27, 21 Hendersonville, TN away 7:00 PM

Sep 10, 21 Gibson Southern (Fort Branch), IN home 7:00 PM

Sep 17, 21 Paducah Tilghman away 7:00 PM

Sep 24, 21 Central away 7:30 PM

Oct 1, 21 Bowling Green home 7:00 PM

Oct 8, 21 McCracken County home 7:00 PM

Oct 14, 21 Christian County away 7:00 PM

Oct 22, 21 Greenwood home 7:00 PM

Oct 29, 21 Logan County away 7:00 PM

