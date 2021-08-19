COVID-19 causes high school football cancelations across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even before the high school football season has started in Kentucky, COVID-19 has forced schools to cancel games.

According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website, at least 10 Week 1 games were canceled as of Wednesday afternoon due to COVID-19. The short notice has forced several school athletic directors to scramble to find last-minute opponents, including Bullitt Central’s Jason Wells.

“We rolled into this thing very optimistic that we were going to be able to make it through the season without a lot of these problems, but here they are,” Wells said. “So, we’re going to go back and do what we know how to do - stay away from each other, mask up, keep everybody safe and try to keep this thing rolling so that we can enjoy. And as much as anything, the kids [can] get what they deserve.”

Wells said he received a call Monday the team’s scheduled opponent, Warren Central, would have to cancel. Wells said he spent the next two days contacting other schools to fill the empty slot while preparing Bullitt Central’s field to host the game.

“Everything from concessions to making sure we have officials, to making sure we have announcers, to making sure we have EMS on site,” Wells said. “All of those little moving parts just trying to scramble to get all that together. But it’s just another day in athletics, especially during COVID.”

School officials told WAVE 3 News cancelations are expected to affect more schools as the season progresses. For Brian Schutte, it’s concerning.

“Coming into the year I think — as we were coming out of spring and cruising into summer — I think everybody was hoping we were getting back to quote ‘normal’ and that we weren’t going to be facing this again,” Schutte said. “But clearly there are still issues.”

Schutte’s son plays quarterback for Louisville Male High School, a team with state-championship aspirations. Even though Schutte said his team has been following safety protocols all along, this new possibility of game cancelations has served as a reminder of what could happen if those protocols aren’t followed.

“(I tell my son) control what you can control,” Schutte said. “Do your part. Wear your mask. Get the vaccination. Keep doing your part and remind your teammates this is a chance to be a special year. So, all of you’ve got to be vigilant and doing what coaches (and) administration are asking you to do to remain safe. The rest is out of your hands.”

According to the KHSAA, any team affected by COVID that calls for a game to be canceled will be forced to officially forfeit.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.