Dredging work halted at the Dorena-Hickman ferry

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Officials say dredging work has halted the Dorena-Hickman ferry for a few days. The ferry carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said service halted Wednesday and won’t resume for three or four days while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does dredge work in Hickman Harbor.

The dredge work prevents the ferry from reaching the Kentucky Landing. Officials say the ferry will give notice when the dredge work is complete and it is able to resume service.

The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

