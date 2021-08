BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities they have lost a circuit out of their Bowling Green Primary Substation due to a car hitting a pole.

This has resulted in 1,300 people without power.

Some of the streets affected are listed in the below tweet:

We have lost a circuit out of our Bowling Green Primary Substation due to a car hitting a pole. We currently have 1,300 customers without power. Some of the streets affected are Veterans, Old Barren River, Glen Lily, Jackson, Crewdson, Dean, Carla, and Warren Way. — BG Municipal (@BGMU) August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.