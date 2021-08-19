Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to present an Acclamation award to members of the guard.(Kentucky National Guard)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Catholic school district in Northern Kentucky will no longer have to mandate masks after a federal judge ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear cannot legally mandate masks in schools with an executive order.

Judge William Bertelsman concluded in his ruling that masking orders harm children both emotionally and educationally. His decision came after parents of Catholic schools in Covington, Ky., sued Beshear over his statewide school masking order.

“Such intangible and unquantifiable harm is irreparable because it cannot be measured or undone,” Bertelsman wrote in his ruling.

The mask requirement implemented by the Kentucky Department of Education is not affected by Bertelsman’s decision, nor is the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ emergency regulation for childcare centers.

Beshear’s spokesperson confirmed the order will only affect the Diocese of Covington and no other schools.

In addition to pointing out record-number hospitalizations of children with the coronavirus across the nation, as well as the rapid rate of Kentucky hospitals filling up, the spokesperson also said the judge’s ruling “ignored an entire section of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutional powers of a Governor to respond to an emergency.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police charge man in Greenwood Lane shooting
Estimated 1,300 people without power from a car hitting a pole
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Demand for broadband grows as Washington negotiators hash out infrastructure package
Gov. Beshear awards 150 GEER II grants totaling $15 Million to Family Resource and Youth Services Centers across Kentucky
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
U.S. Senator Rand Paul recognized Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green, Kentucky as the U.S....
Bowling Green’s Batteries Plus Bulbs honored as Senate Small Business of the Week