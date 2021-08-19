Food trucks will offer students a variety of lunch options at the top of the hill this semester

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When classes start on Monday at WKU, food options at the top of the hill will look very different.

Amy Bingham shows us the unique approach being taken to make sure students have plenty of choices in this week’s View from the Hill.

“The space surrounding the Fine Arts Center will be filled with nearly a half a dozen food trucks starting Monday to accommodate hungry students who may not have time to make it down the hill between classes. "

As demolition of Garrett Conference Center wraps up, and the campus community eagerly awaits the opening of The Commons at Helm Library, The WKU Restaurant Group has come up with a tasty, temporary alternative.

“We’ve been working this summer to make sure students have plenty of options when they get here on campus.”

“Everybody loves food trucks.”

University spokesman Jace Lux says this is an exciting way to bring a variety of choices to the campus.

“We’re gonna have the opportunity to work with some of our local vendors and bring some local options to campus and some options that we’ve never really been able to provide to the campus.”

Using the space surrounding the Fine Arts Center will mean plenty of built-in seating in the Colonnade area.

“This is going to give students and faculty and staff the opportunity to dine at the top of the hill in a unique way in a sustainable manner.”

“The food trucks will be here from ten thirty until two thirty Monday through Friday and currently we have fifteen food trucks we have partnered with so we will be rotating them out throughout the weeks.”

Students WILL be able to use their meal plan money to pay for the food. But first they will need to obtain these special tokens to use in the transactions.

“They look like poker chips. We have some that will be for value meals so the students can use an actual meal swipe.”

If students pay using a one dollar, five dollar or ten dollar tokens, Shomler says students will receive regular cash back on the declining balance.

In addition to food trucks each day, The WKU Restaurant Group will be setting up two large tents on the lawn here at FAC. One that offers a meal each day and another that provides covered seating.

Several dining options will be available when The Commons at Helm Library opens later this year.

For more information, log onto WKU Restaurant Group | Western Kentucky University

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.