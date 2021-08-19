Advertisement

Gov. Beshear calls on WCPS to share quarantine numbers on COVID dashboard

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -During Thursday’s COVID update, Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) called out Warren County Public Schools for “not being transparent” when it comes to COVID reporting.

“Come on, you got a lot of scared parents. Why? Because you have a lot of COVID. And if you have a lot of COVID in your school, please be transparent,” expressed Beshear.

Currently, the district only displays the number of active and positive cases within the various schools. They do not provide a public display of the number of quarantines on its COVID dashboard.

”If school districts have already been in the wrong once, and now I think it’s over 1,000 students quarantine, why be in the wrong again? Just do the right thing.”

Warren County currently has 314 active student cases, according to its COVID dashboard.

As of Thursday morning, there were 1,676 students and staff in quarantine which is 9 percent of the school’s population.

“If we have school districts that aren’t doing the right thing, and that aren’t being upfront and transparent with their parents, then, yes, we’ll have to take steps that we don’t want to take,” warned Beshear.

Barren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent School District both publicly release their number of quarantines among students and staff.

