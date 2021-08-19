Advertisement

Heating Up for Friday!

High humidity not going anywhere anytime soon
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday featured less rain, but no shortage of humidity! The muggy air remains firmly in place over South-Central KY as the work week concludes Friday.

Only a slight chance for a few spotty showers exists Friday (best chance south and west of Bowling Green). Otherwise, conditions look dry for opening night of high school football games Friday night! Highs Friday will be warmer, topping out in the upper 80s. Saturday brings more “hit-or-miss” showers and storms with some places getting heavy rain while others will remain dry. Saturday’s top temperatures will also climb into the upper 80s with continued muggy conditions. An umbrella will be handy to have nearby, but won’t be used all the time. By Sunday, chances will lessen with isolated showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will feature drier and hotter conditions as skies will be more sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Again, it will still be muggy, so it will feel hotter.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isol’d PM t/shower possible. High 88. Low 68. Winds E-5

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 87. Low 72. Winds S-8

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isol’d t/shower possible. High 90. Low 71. Winds W-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.44″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 34.21″ (+1.03″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Medium (0.9 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7943 Mold Spore Count)

