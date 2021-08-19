Hurricane Grace makes landfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a tropical storm, Fred drenches itself over the eastern portions of the country, a new hurricane is forming over the gulf.

Fortunately, this upcoming hurricane is not expected to affect the US.

Hurricane Grace was recently upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane this past Wednesday. The passing storm first impacted Haiti and Jamaica, bringing with it heavy rain. Haiti suffered catastrophic damages due to the earthquake that occurred prior to this.

Hurricane Grace, which is currently traveling westward at 80 mph, is expected to make landfall by Thursday morning near Cancun, Mexico. This will bring torrential downpours and sustained winds at 80 mph, with gusting winds expected to have higher speeds.

Afterward, it will travel into the Bay of Campeche where it will re-strengthen. Meteorologists predict it will make landfall once again as it moves into the central portions of Mexico this weekend. By Sunday, the same hurricane will have hit Mexico twice the main threats associated with this include severe storm surge, threatening rip tides, and strong gusting winds.

It is expected to dissipate over the mountains across the western portions of the country according to the National Hurricane Center.

