Jacobsen to C-USA preseason; WKU picked second in East

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced its women’s soccer preseason teams and coaches poll on Thursday. Avery Jacobsen was named to the 11-person team and WKU was picked in a tie for second in the East Division with Charlotte.

Jacobsen was named to the All-C-USA First Team in the spring and the C-USA All-Tournament Team. She also earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team honors. Jacobsen is part of a WKU backline that held opponents to 13 goals last season, the second fewest by a WKU team in school history. She also scored her first career goal in the spring and notched two assists on the season.

Jacobsen is one of three defenders represented on the team.

WKU was picked to tie for second in the East with Charlotte, behind Florida Atlantic. The Lady Toppers and the 49ers each received five first place votes. Rice was voted the West division favorite. The poll is voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

C-USA will once again have a two-division setup. The setup was enacted during the 2021 spring season originally. New this season will be a 10-team conference tournament, with the top five teams from each division by points advancing to the C-USA Championship, hosted by Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton in November.

2021 C-USA Preseason Team

Julia Patrum, Charlotte

Gi Krstec, Florida Atlantic

Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee

Allie Byrd, North Texas

Brooke Lampe, North Texas

Ece Turkoglu, Old Dominion

Bella Kilgore, Rice

^Mijke Roelfsema, Rice

Delaney Schultz, Rice

*Ariel Diaz, Southern Miss

Avery Jacobsen, WKU

*-- Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

^-- Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

2021 C-USA Preseason Poll

East Division

Florida Atlantic (3)

WKU (5)

2. Charlotte (5)

4. Old Dominion (1)

5. Middle Tennessee

6. FIU

7. Marshall

West Division

Rice (12)

North Texas (2)

Southern Miss

UAB

UTEP

UTSA

Louisiana Tech

(Division first-place votes in parenthesis)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.