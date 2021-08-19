Med Center Health doctor, nurse make ‘exhausted’ plea during Beshear’s COVID update

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Medical officials with Med Center Health made a plea during Governor Beshear’s COVID update today as COVID hospitalizations statewide are at an all-time high since the pandemic began.

“The team at Med Center Health in Bowling Green has been on the front line since day one,” expressed Governor Andy Beshear.

From March 2020 to now, Med Center Health finds itself in almost the same place a year and a half later.

“The Medical Center at Bowling Green is at capacity, the critical care units are full. We are unable to accept patients from outlying facilities that we normally take, and that need our help,” said Katrina Wood, Chief Nursing Officer with Med Center Health.

The hospital system says its emergency department is constantly waiting for beds while they hold other patients.

“Our emergency departments have patients holding for critical care almost every day,” said Wood.

With about 50 covid patients across the over 300-bed hospital, officials say this factor is what is crowding the already busy facility.

“When we’re crowding a hospital with Covid cases, that’s somebody’s neighbor, whose arm is broke, who have to wait longer. That’s somebody whose neighbor is going to have a heart attack and possibly have a delay,” said Dr. William Moss, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Med Center Health.

Both Moss and Wood say the help from the community ultimately stems from getting vaccinated.

“It’s not an individual thing, it’s a community thing. I really encourage everyone to please consider getting the vaccination,” said Moss.

From the frontline of the pandemic since day one, these health care workers are continuing to care for the southcentral Kentucky community.

“You can see and hear the exhaustion from these incredible folks,” said Beshear.

Nearly 1,700 Kentuckians total are in the hospital with COVID. There are 466 COVID patients in ICU in Kentucky. The previous high was back in December at 460.

