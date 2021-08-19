Advertisement

Med Center Health doctor, nurse make ‘exhausted’ plea during Beshear’s COVID update

Med Center nurse and doctor make a plea during Governor Beshear's COVID update.
Med Center nurse and doctor make a plea during Governor Beshear's COVID update.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Medical officials with Med Center Health made a plea during Governor Beshear’s COVID update today as COVID hospitalizations statewide are at an all-time high since the pandemic began.

“The team at Med Center Health in Bowling Green has been on the front line since day one,” expressed Governor Andy Beshear.

From March 2020 to now, Med Center Health finds itself in almost the same place a year and a half later.

“The Medical Center at Bowling Green is at capacity, the critical care units are full. We are unable to accept patients from outlying facilities that we normally take, and that need our help,” said Katrina Wood, Chief Nursing Officer with Med Center Health.

The hospital system says its emergency department is constantly waiting for beds while they hold other patients.

“Our emergency departments have patients holding for critical care almost every day,” said Wood.

With about 50 covid patients across the over 300-bed hospital, officials say this factor is what is crowding the already busy facility.

“When we’re crowding a hospital with Covid cases, that’s somebody’s neighbor, whose arm is broke, who have to wait longer. That’s somebody whose neighbor is going to have a heart attack and possibly have a delay,” said Dr. William Moss, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Med Center Health.

Both Moss and Wood say the help from the community ultimately stems from getting vaccinated.

“It’s not an individual thing, it’s a community thing. I really encourage everyone to please consider getting the vaccination,” said Moss.

From the frontline of the pandemic since day one, these health care workers are continuing to care for the southcentral Kentucky community.

“You can see and hear the exhaustion from these incredible folks,” said Beshear.

Nearly 1,700 Kentuckians total are in the hospital with COVID. There are 466 COVID patients in ICU in Kentucky. The previous high was back in December at 460.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police charge man in Greenwood Lane shooting
Estimated 1,300 people without power from a car hitting a pole
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
Gov. Beshear calls on WCPS to share quarantine numbers on COVID dashboard
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 4,836 new COVID cases, over 1,200 are in kids 18 or younger
Bluegrass Vineyard
Local vineyard talks pandemic struggles