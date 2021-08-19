Rat Fink Reunion returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When you step into the National Corvette Museum this weekend, you may see a surprise! From Thursday until Saturday, the 2nd Annual Rat Fink Kentucky Reunion is taking place at the museum.

For those who may not be familiar with the reunion, Ed Roth was known for many things including creating one-of-a-kind hot rods, and for the creation of Rat Fink, the little green rat.

His widow, Ilene Roth spoke on the reunion, “for the past 20 years, myself and my son and my other family members have been helping us keep his dream alive, and so we’re now at the National Corvette Museum this weekend, Thursday, Friday, Saturday doing an amazing Rat Fink Reunion.”

Usually, the reunion takes place in Utah and just like last year this year, it was brought back to Kentucky.

We spoke to an artist who was into Rat Fink as a kid, then, later on, his love for drawing led him to become an official Rat Fink artist.

”I ended up getting into animation later in life, and then about four years ago, I resigned to pursue just full-time freelance art. And with that freedom of just drawing whatever I wanted to do, eventually led back to drawing Rat Fink, and so that eventually led to me getting in touch with Ilene Roth, who runs the Rat Fink estate, and she offered that opportunity to me to become an official Rat Fink artist,” says Thomas Estrada.

For more information on the reunion, click here.

To learn more about Rat Fink, click here.

You can also visit Thomas Estrada’s artist page by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.