Scattered showers and storms continue Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Soaking showers and storms returned to Bowling Green on Wednesday, prompting flash flood warnings with the torrential rainfall. Conditions remain soggy for some heading into the latter half of the week as more shower and storm chances stick around!

The fields may be soggy, but drier air will be moving in going into the evening hours as Western Kentucky University faces off against Austin Peay for the Women's Soccer season opener! (WBKO)

The weather pattern become a bit more unsettled heading into the latter half of the work week and will continue into the weekend! Scattered showers and storms will be likely early Thursday becoming more widely scattered during the day with some drying out in the afternoon under variably cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower 80s with muggy conditions holding on beneath the cloud cover. Friday and Saturday will be more “hit-or-miss” showers and storms with some places getting heavy rain while others will remain dry. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued muggy conditions. An umbrella will be handy to have nearby, but won’t be used all the time. By Sunday, chances will lessen with isolated showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will feature drier and hotter conditions as skies will be more sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Again, it will still be muggy, so it will feel hotter. No fall-like weather anytime soon - stick to water or a cold iced tea instead of the Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the time being 😂!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 85. Low 71. Winds W at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 68. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 72. Winds S at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 50 (1943)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: Low (0.9 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7943 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.64″

Monthly Precip: 1.41″ (-0.76″)

Yearly Precip: 34.18″ (+1.13″)

