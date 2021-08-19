September’s motorsports events to help hospitality industry after 2020 losses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From the Chevy Corvettes to high-speed events at the Motorsports Park and Beech Bend Raceway, Bowling Green is a city that attracts car lovers from all over.

Last weekend’s Tri-Five Nationals had a record spectator turnout and more are expected to visit for three big motorsports events coming up in September.

The upcoming Holley L.S. Fest, Ford Fest, and Moparty bring more than just entertainment to the Bowling Green.

“They are packing our hotels, packing our restaurants, shopping, and our local spots,” Nora Bryant with the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau said. “2020 was devastating for a lot of people, especially the tourism and hospitality industry.”

The return of these motorsports festivities are crucial to the local hospitality industry. “I can’t explain how big they are,” Michael Nunn, the General Manager of Hampton Inn Bowling Green, said. “Without the motorsports events in Bowling Green, we would have probably a third less visitors over the course of the year.”

This year most hotels sold out for the Tri-Five Nationals. The Hampton noticed a ten percent increase in visitors this year compared to 2019 during that time.

“We were sold out, we were sold out for the entire event,” Nunn explained. “And it was almost all Tri-Five people here. I mean, our parking lot looks like a car show.”

Rooms are already booking up for the three events coming in September.

The first one we have in September is the Holley L.S. Fest, and that’s going to be the weekend after Labor Day,” Bryant said. “Following that one will be the Challenger Fest on September 16th and 17th. Immediately after the Challenger Fest, we’ll have the Moparty starting September 17th.”

Ford Fest will come the last weekend of September.

“We are excited because Moparty basically wasn’t even on our radar, but now it’s growing every day,” Nunn stated. “We see pick up from it because we think it’s going to be a major event as well.”

As for his hotel, Nunn said they’ve been ahead of 2019 over the last couple of months.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.