Stuff the Bus of SOKY donates $500 to Jody Richards Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky continues to make a presence in the community and impact the lives of families in need.

On Thursday, Stuff the Bus of SOKY presented a $500 check to Jody Richards Elementary School to help children in need.

Jody Richards Elementary School is one of the last schools in the district to have a resource center--which is more valuable than ever as families continue to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really appreciate the generosity of Stuff the Bus. More than just the monetary donation, it’s just a great season of the year when we get to see the whole community come out, and just rooting for all the kids and teachers in the back-to-school season,” said the principal at Jody Richards Elementary, Leslie Shultz.

Today @StuffTheBusSOKY presented Jody Richards Elementary with a $500 check to help kids who may be in need. Jody Richards is one of the last schools in the district to have a resource center. More on @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/SKdG4BENYd — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) August 19, 2021

“I think all of our students will benefit from this resource center even if they don’t have financial needs. We’re going to work on things like mindfulness and personal wellness and just strong mental health for our kids. It’s going to help everybody,” said Shultz.

Stuffy the the Crew had a blast @JresRockets today with their new FRYSC! pic.twitter.com/YGTUYlH15B — Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY (@StuffTheBusSOKY) August 19, 2021

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to be involved in the schools with our grant programs to help assist those classrooms in need. And today, we have an opportunity with the Jody Richards Family Resource Center to help them get off the ground and running,” said Stuff the Bus Foundation board member, Kyle Wolz.

“It helps level the playing field for kids to start the school year off right with school supplies, shoes, clothes, backpacks, and so forth. So for us to be able to contribute to that means a lot to us. Obviously, that’s our mission is to level the playing field, and from day one,” said Wolz.

