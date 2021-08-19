Advertisement

Two die in Russellville collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, a man and woman were killed in a collision in Russellville.

According to the report, the Russellville Police Department was called to an accident with injuries in the 1100 block of Bowling Green Road just after 5 p.m. Police said a 2012 Nissan Versa had collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet 3500 Duramax hauling a dump trailer.

Officials said both people in the Nissan, 86-year-old John Walker, of White Plains, and 61-year-old Mary Johnson, of Hopkinsville, were killed in the collision. The driver of the Chevrolet, 45-year-old Asael Mendoza, of Bowling Green, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

