Warren Co. dog found abandoned in cage with open wounds healing at Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dog who was found left to die in a cage last Thursday night on Bill Dedmon Road.

The post was shared by over 2,000 people--the Sheriff’s Office hoping to find the person responsible.

WBKO spoke with the Warren County/Bowling Green Humane Society who provided an update on the condition of Daisy.

“She has a mange mite that has gone untreated for quite some time. And unfortunately, that has turned into a severe skin infection. All down her legs, all down her stomach, on her back, in her ears. She’s gonna be a long medical case,” said Lori Hare with the Humane Society.

“Beyond her medical issues, her personality and her demeanor are just broken right now, you can tell that she has not had a lot of human interaction. She does not trust people. We are having to work really slowly with her every day. And she is slowly warmed up to a couple of our staff members,” said Hare.

Deputies responded to a call Thursday night on Bill Dedmon Road for this dog being left in the crate in the roadway. The... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 14, 2021

“We are determined to give her time and patience and regain her trust. And that’s the great thing about animals as they love unconditionally. So we know we’ll get there but she’s gonna be a long case, most definitely,” said Hare.

Hare says cases like this are important to let the public know that if they need help taking care of an animal not feel embarrassed to come forward. The Humane Society would happily take your animal where it can be loved and find a new home, instead of abandoning them to die by dumping them.

“We tell people all the time humane societies are here to help, we will not judge you if you have an animal that you cannot care for. If you find an animal, bring it to us so we can help it you know, dumping one or abandoning one is not the answer. And unfortunately, the animal suffers because of that,” said Hare.

Daisy was abandoned but is doing much better now at the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society. An update on her progress on WBKO Television 4,5,6. Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Thursday, August 19, 2021

If you would like to support the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society who is helping animals in need click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.