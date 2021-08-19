Warren County Schools in need of bus drivers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shortages are currently everywhere, in businesses, at restaurants, and at the Warren County Public Schools Transportation Department, where there is currently a bus driver shortage.

Director of Transportation, Chip Jenkins spoke with WBKO about the shortage, and says, “we’re actively seeking good men and women who want to be a part of the Warren County Schools family to provide safe transportation for the children in our district.”

In an effort to encourage people to apply, there is now a new incentive being offered for those who are approved.

“To encourage people to apply to our award-winning school bus transportation department, we’re introducing a $500 sign-on bonus for applicants who successfully complete the CDL program, background check, and training process to become a full-time certified working school bus driver,” says Jenkins.

But the incentive is also being offered to those who refer bus drivers who work in the school system.

“We’re also providing the $500 referral bonus to any Warren County School employee who recommends an applicant who successfully completes our program, the successful applicant will be considered a full-time employee with 20 plus hours per week, and this position includes medical benefits” adds Jenkins.

He also spoke on how bus driver shortages have affected driving kids to and from school, and sends a message to parents, “now that we have some gaps in the routes where drivers are out, it makes it extremely difficult to meet those goals. So I just want to tell them to you know, thank you for being patient, and again, kind. But just to continue, remember, we’re dealing with shortages, just like every business in this county.”

