Advertisement

Women’s Equality Day exhibit at the Kentucky Museum open August 26

An exhibit will be open to the public August 26 for Women's Equality Day at the Kentucky Museum.
An exhibit will be open to the public August 26 for Women's Equality Day at the Kentucky Museum.(Kentucky Museum)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum has put together an exhibit to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, August 26. The day was picked, to honor the passing of the 19th Amendment. The Kentucky Museum says “Women’s Equality Day” is a time to reflect upon the gains made in the past, and the work still left to be done.”

They have partnered with Journey to the Vote. The exhibits Kentucky Women Rising and Seat the Table: Kentucky Women in Office explore how Kentucky women have been active in Kentucky politics for over 200 years.

There will be chances to view the exhibit throughout the day from 9a.m.-4p.m. with a reception, remarks, and refreshments at 12p.m.-1p.m.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth will be on-site offering voter registration opportunities from 11:30a.m.-1:30p.m.

For more information: christy.spurlock@wku.edu or call 270-745-6082.

Event sponsored by Wells Fargo and WKU department of Gender & Women’s Studies

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday.
Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases
Community members and health care workers protest vaccine mandate.
Crowd protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate for employees
Suspect accused of forging stolen checks
Crime Stoppers: Burglary and Forgery
Two teens are missing in Grayson County.
Grayson County authorities searching for missing teens
(Photo: Madison Martin)
Bowling Green Police respond to shooting on Greenwood Lane

Latest News

Estimated 1,300 people without power from a car hitting a pole
Tracking more potential for heavy rain showers today in south-central Kentucky!
Scattered soaking showers and storms possible for Thursday!
This Morning
AMKY News this morning
good news
Good News: Barren County High School awarded grant