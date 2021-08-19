Women’s Equality Day exhibit at the Kentucky Museum open August 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum has put together an exhibit to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, August 26. The day was picked, to honor the passing of the 19th Amendment. The Kentucky Museum says “Women’s Equality Day” is a time to reflect upon the gains made in the past, and the work still left to be done.”

They have partnered with Journey to the Vote. The exhibits Kentucky Women Rising and Seat the Table: Kentucky Women in Office explore how Kentucky women have been active in Kentucky politics for over 200 years.

There will be chances to view the exhibit throughout the day from 9a.m.-4p.m. with a reception, remarks, and refreshments at 12p.m.-1p.m.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth will be on-site offering voter registration opportunities from 11:30a.m.-1:30p.m.

For more information: christy.spurlock@wku.edu or call 270-745-6082.

Event sponsored by Wells Fargo and WKU department of Gender & Women’s Studies

