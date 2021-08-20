Advertisement

2021 Mason Cup in full swing at Olde Stone this weekend

Published: Aug. 20, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fourth annual Mason Cup is taking place at Olde Stone Country Club, and elite junior golfers from all over have gathered to participate in Mason Goodnight’s honor.

Mason Goodnight was a boy from South Central Kentucky who passed away at just ten years old due to a rare medical condition. He started playing golf at just two years old and was involved in other athletics as well. Two of his friends founded the Mason Cup in his honor.

“We bring elite junior golfers from all over the world here to Kentucky, and they come out and they play Ryder Cup-style matches out here at Olde Stone, and we raise money for Mason’s foundation,” Mason’s father Jeff Goodnight said.

The Mason Foundation provides many unique opportunities for the youth of Warren and Simpson Counties.

“We try to give youth experiences they may not have had,” Jeff Goodnight explained. “We’ve sent about seven different school classrooms to Washington D.C., we’ve sent groups to Beta.”

The Mason Foundation also provides scholarships and financial help for kids to participate in athletics.

“This is just a way to make sure that Mason’s legacy is carried on, I know that he is smiling down right now knowing that someone’s out here doing the Happy Gilmore and having a great time,” Jeff Goodnight said. “For parents who have lost a child, you know, it’s a way for us to put one foot in front of the other.”

The Mason Cup with continues throughout the weekend. Spectators are welcome to attend. To learn more or make a donation, you can click here.

