Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In our final Countdown to Kickoff preview we take a look at the Bowling Green Purples led by head coach Mark Spader.

The Purples capped off their 2020 football season with a Class 5A State Championship after defeating Owensboro 17-7. The goal for Bowling Green is to repeat as champs, but they are strictly looking towards this season.

“When we try not to dwell on that. I mean, you know, we’re at a place that we’ve we’ve been fortunate to win a few of those, and we treat each season as its own unique individual season.” Said head coach Mark Spader.

Then Purples have most of their defensive starters returning and will be working with nine new offensive players in the lineup. One of those players is new starting quarterback Spencer Newman. Going into the 2021 season Newman has been waiting for his opportunity.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a few years now.” Said Newman. “I got to play a little bit my sophomore year, but nothing crazy, I’m ready for the challenge, and I’m just ready for the season and ready to get after it with my guys”

Bowling Green opens their season Saturday, August 21st against Highlands at Houchens Industries - L. T. Smith Stadium.

Heres a full look at the Purples schedule:

August 21th: Vs Highlands 5pm (At WKU)

August 27th: At McCraken County 7pm

September 3rd: At Pleasure Ridge Park 7:30pm

September 10th: Vs Hopkinsville 7pm

September 17th: At Boyle County 7pm

September 24th: Vs Father Ryan (Nashville, TN) 7pm

October 1st: At South Warren 7pm

October 15th: At Greenwood 7pm

October 22nd: Vs Christian County 7pm

October 29th: Vs St. Xavier 7pm

