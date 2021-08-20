Advertisement

Getting Hotter This Weekend!

Scattered rain possible Saturday, a lower chance Sunday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was mainly dry, not to mention, very warm! Temperatures only get warmer in the days ahead.

Saturday brings more “hit-or-miss” showers and storms with some places getting heavy rain while others will remain dry. Saturday’s top temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with continued muggy conditions. An umbrella will be handy to have nearby, but won’t be used all the time. By Sunday, chances will lessen with stray showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will feature drier and hotter conditions as skies will be more sun than clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with even some spots in the mid 90s. Again, it will still be muggy, so it will feel hotter. Maybe you can cool off with your folks at one of the lakes in south-central Kentucky next week after work or school - but don’t forget to stay hydrated and the sunscreen! And be sure to track the latest conditions on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for any pop-up activity on radar!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and t/storms. High 87. Low 72. Winds S-8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Isol’d t/shower possible. High 90. Low 71. Winds W-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 71. Winds W-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 103 (1936)

Record Low: 53 (1953)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.71″ (-0.73″)

Yearly Precip: 34.48″ (+1.16″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Medium (7.9 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7511 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

