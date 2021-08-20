Advertisement

Many dry out but all warm up for Friday

We can’t rule out a few stray showers possible
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More soaking showers drenched many on Thursday across south-central Kentucky, but we have a brief break from the rain as slightly drier conditions pass through the region. Don’t worry - it will still be muggy.

High school football games in south-central Kentucky should be good to start on time with warm,...
High school football games in south-central Kentucky should be good to start on time with warm, muggy conditions. A few stray showers can't be ruled out to the south and west of the WBKO viewing area.(WBKO)

Only a slight chance for a few spotty showers exists Friday (best chance south and west of Bowling Green). Otherwise, conditions look dry for opening night of high school football games Friday night! Highs Friday will be warmer, topping out in the upper 80s and even a few low 90s. Saturday brings more “hit-or-miss” showers and storms with some places getting heavy rain while others will remain dry. Saturday’s top temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with continued muggy conditions. An umbrella will be handy to have nearby, but won’t be used all the time. By Sunday, chances will lessen with stray showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week will feature drier and hotter conditions as skies will be more sun than clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with even some spots in the mid 90s. Again, it will still be muggy, so it will feel hotter. Maybe you can cool off with your folks at one of the lakes in south-central Kentucky next week after work or school - but don’t forget to stay hydrated and the sunscreen! And be sure to track the latest conditions on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for any pop-up activity on radar!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 68. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 71. Winds W at 5 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1936)

Record Low Today: 53 (1953)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: High (7.9 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7511 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.30″

Monthly Precip: 1.71″ (-0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 34.48″ (+1.30″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police charge man in Greenwood Lane shooting
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Two die in Russellville collision
Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
Gov. Beshear calls on WCPS to share quarantine numbers on COVID dashboard
Med Center nurse and doctor make a plea during Governor Beshear's COVID update.
Med Center Health doctor, nurse make ‘exhausted’ plea during Beshear’s COVID update

Latest News

Tracking morning fog before skies clear out for the end of the work week!
Foggy Friday morning, but a drier end to the week!
Slimmer rain chances to close out the week
Heating Up for Friday!
The fields may be soggy, but drier air will be moving in going into the evening hours as...
Scattered showers and storms continue Thursday
Tracking more potential for heavy rain showers today in south-central Kentucky!
Scattered soaking showers and storms possible for Thursday!