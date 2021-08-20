Portion of Dripping Springs Road closed due to emergency repairs

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale, the block of Dripping Springs Road between the addresses of 2610–3047 will be temporarily closed to through traffic for August 20 for necessary emergency repairs to a collapsed road tile that’s caused damage to the road.

He says motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible. They will give notice when the section of the road re-opens.

