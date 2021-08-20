Advertisement

Portion of Dripping Springs Road closed due to emergency repairs

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale, the block of Dripping Springs Road between the addresses of 2610–3047 will be temporarily closed to through traffic for August 20 for necessary emergency repairs to a collapsed road tile that’s caused damage to the road.

He says motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible. They will give notice when the section of the road re-opens.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police charge man in Greenwood Lane shooting
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Two die in Russellville collision
Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
Gov. Beshear calls on WCPS to share quarantine numbers on COVID dashboard
Med Center nurse and doctor make a plea during Governor Beshear's COVID update.
Med Center Health doctor, nurse make ‘exhausted’ plea during Beshear’s COVID update

Latest News

UK
Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges
good news
Good News: Metcalfe county receives donation
Tracking morning fog before skies clear out for the end of the work week!
Foggy Friday morning, but a drier end to the week!
Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus foundations raises more than $20,000 for Logan County, Russellville schools