Russellville Police looking for burglary suspect

Police gfx
Police gfx(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.

The victim says someone entered a home on Thursday, August 19, on 9th Street and stole items from the house.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, and was seen riding a bicycle.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.

