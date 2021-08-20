Russellville Police looking for burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.
The victim says someone entered a home on Thursday, August 19, on 9th Street and stole items from the house.
The suspect is believed to be a white male, and was seen riding a bicycle.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.
