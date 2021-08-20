Russellville Police looking for burglary suspect

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.

The victim says someone entered a home on Thursday, August 19, on 9th Street and stole items from the house.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, and was seen riding a bicycle.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.

