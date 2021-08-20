Stuff the Bus foundations raises more than $20,000 for Logan County, Russellville schools

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Stuff the Bus Foundation was able to present a $20,563 check to the family resource centers of Logan County and Russellville schools.

“The funds are distributed by Stuff the Bus directly to the local Family Resource Centers. 100% of the money that’s raised in this community came right back here to our community,” Chris McGinnis said.

Family Resource Youth Service Centers work to provide an even playing field for all students when it comes to the resources they may need to thrive at school and sometimes even at home too.

“The funds will go to provide clothing, shoes, school supplies, just a number of things for our students and families, even some food if needed,” Hope Strode, the Family Resource Director of Auburn Elementary said.

The Family Resource Center coordinator at Stevenson Elementary and Russellville Primary Academy echoed Strode’s statement by saying for years Stuff the Bus has helped to provide the supplies students need to have a successful school year.

“Stuff the Bus gives us the freedom to have the money to go get what we need at the time that we need it,” Carol Keels said. “We always need school supplies, we always need clothing, we always need shoes, we always need underwear. In the past two weeks, we placed seven beds in homes for kids who didn’t have a bed.”

The check was presented at Russellville’s IGA store, which is a big contributor to fundraising efforts as part of its Summer of Giving.

