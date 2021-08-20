United Way’s Handbags for Hope event raises $133,000 for kindergarten readiness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky hosted its annual Handbags for Hope event raising money for Kindergarten Readiness and other early childhood education needs.

“Kindergarten readiness is something that has become honestly near and dear to a lot of the committee members’ hearts,” Katie Beth Nunn, one of the co-chairs of the event, said.

A silent and live auction took place. Designer handbags made by Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and many others were all modeled by the men to add a little fun and then auctioned off.

“We did have an online silent auction that just ended last night (Wednesday) so we raised a lot of money through that as well,” the other co-chair, Brooke Schakhe, said.

United Way’s goal was to raise $100,000 and they exceeded that total by raising more than $133,000. 200 people participated in the event.

