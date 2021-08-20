Vehicle got stuck after Barren County road collapse, weekend closure expected

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A truck got stuck Friday morning on Dripping Springs Road in Barren County after the driver tried to cross a flooded roadway, and was unaware the road had just collapsed.

Officials with the Barren County Road Department are working to repair the road, but expect it will not be re-opened until Monday at the earliest.

The road collapsed between the addresses of 2610 and 3047 on Dripping Springs Road.

“So it’ll be a temporary fix. We will allow it to go through its settling process, which could be up to 30 days or so. But we will end up capping that with a cold mix, and then paving mixed up there,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

According to officials, the driver of the truck was not injured.

Hale says the cause of the collapse was the heavy downpour of rain which the northwest area of the county has experienced.

“When it puts down an inch and a half, two inches of rain in less than 30 minutes, it has to go somewhere. And obviously, it’s the path of least resistance and you know, it’s hard to control it really is,” said Hale.

Motorists and buses are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

