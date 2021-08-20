Advertisement

Vehicle got stuck after Barren County road collapse, weekend closure expected

Truck got on Dripping Springs Road
Truck got on Dripping Springs Road(Micheal Hale)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A truck got stuck Friday morning on Dripping Springs Road in Barren County after the driver tried to cross a flooded roadway, and was unaware the road had just collapsed.

Officials with the Barren County Road Department are working to repair the road, but expect it will not be re-opened until Monday at the earliest.

The road collapsed between the addresses of 2610 and 3047 on Dripping Springs Road.

“So it’ll be a temporary fix. We will allow it to go through its settling process, which could be up to 30 days or so. But we will end up capping that with a cold mix, and then paving mixed up there,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

According to officials, the driver of the truck was not injured.

Hale says the cause of the collapse was the heavy downpour of rain which the northwest area of the county has experienced.

“When it puts down an inch and a half, two inches of rain in less than 30 minutes, it has to go somewhere. And obviously, it’s the path of least resistance and you know, it’s hard to control it really is,” said Hale.

Motorists and buses are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear visited the Kentucky National Guard Boone Center, March 12, 2021 to...
Federal judge blocks Beshear’s ability to mandate masks in schools with executive order
(Photo: Madison Martin)
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police charge man in Greenwood Lane shooting
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Two die in Russellville collision
Gov. Beshear pleads with Warren Co. Schools
Gov. Beshear calls on WCPS to share quarantine numbers on COVID dashboard
Med Center nurse and doctor make a plea during Governor Beshear's COVID update.
Med Center Health doctor, nurse make ‘exhausted’ plea during Beshear’s COVID update

Latest News

Police gfx
Russellville Police looking for burglary suspect
Kaley
Goodbye & Good Luck Kaley Skaggs
Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
Former state representative dies from COVID-19
High school football games in south-central Kentucky should be good to start on time with warm,...
Many dry out but all warm up for Friday