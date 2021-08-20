Advertisement

WCPS superintendent says publicizing number of students quarantined ‘concludes nothing’

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear called on Warren County Public Schools to “be more transparent” when it came to reporting COVID-19 data, especially the number of students who are currently in quarantine.

At the Warren County Public Schools board meeting, Superintendent Rob Clayton said publicizing this data does not provide any helpful information. “We didn’t report quarantines last year to the public, we reported it to the state because the governor asked and we complied,” Superintendent Clayton said. “There is not one conclusion that can be drawn by the fact that we have 1,700 students in quarantine other than we are obviously doing a lot of contact tracing.”

Clayton went on to say that 1.8% of students have tested positive for COVID-19. “Now that might be relative information, but we all know COVID is in every aspect of this community and across the commonwealth,” he explained. Currently, the district does display the number of active and positive cases within the various schools.

Students are currently required to wear a mask to school while they are indoors, a policy first put into place by the Superintendent on Monday August 9. The next day, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring all students to wear a mask while at school.

A federal judge has since blocked Governor Beshear’s ability to enforce a mask mandate at schools, but the Kentucky Department of Education is still implementing the policy.

At the packed board meeting Thursday, many parents showed up to speak their opinion against the mask mandate, though the board of education currently does not have the authority to change it.

“Putting the burden of protecting the entire adult population of children who are simply trying to breathe, learn and bond with their friends so that you can feel safe is just plain wrong,” one parent said.

27 people signed up to speak at the meeting, and each got three minutes of time to voice their opinions.

