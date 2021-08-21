Advertisement

Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19

Phil Valentine, the afternoon talk radio show host was battling COVID-19 in late July.
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator in late July.(Source: CNN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with SuperTalk 99.7 WTN have reported that afternoon talk show host Phil Valentine has died.

Valentine had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 and later added that his listeners should get vaccinated.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

In July, his brother Mark Valentine, told WWTN-FM in Nashville that his brother regretted not being an advocate for vaccination.

Senator Marsh Blackburn sent out a release about the late talk show host.

“Phil Valentine was a visionary for the conservative movement,” said Blackburn. “He made an enormous impact on the lives of many Tennesseans as an esteemed radio host, actor, and author. It was a privilege to know Phil, and I know his legacy will endure. My deepest condolences and prayers are with Phil’s wife, Susan, and his family. May they be comforted and surrounded by love during this difficult time.”

