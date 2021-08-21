Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: David “Doc” LaFever

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) -

It’s no secret that our furry four-legged friends become a part of our families, and finding someone who will care for them like we do can be difficult.

One Metcalfe County veterinarian is being praised for the work he does in the community, helping everyone with their animals while his wife runs their shelter.

“The guy is awesome, he cracks jokes,” says Janie Hobart who nominated David “Doc” LaFever.

“It’s always been my dream, Doc LaFever has inspired me to be a vet myself,” adds Kristina Lossman who has brought her animals into Doc’s clinic.

Michelle Anderson has also brought her animals into the Edmonton Veterinary Clinic and says, “he’s a really good vet. I mean, he tells you what you need to know, like if it was his own animal.”

Doc LaFever alongside his wife, Donna have been taking care of animals and looking out for them as well for a little over three decades.

“We’ve been here 31 years and we’ve tried to do people right around here. Not everybody, we’ve made happy most of them we have. But anyway, it’s a good deal to be recognized like this,” says Doc LaFever.

His wife Donna adds, “it’s just the two of us here and I take care of the shelter, I clip dogs to kind of help with the paperwork and records and filling out whatever needs to be done and keeping track of the animals as they come and go, and he does the vet work.”

Those in the community are grateful for the care Doc gives to each and every animal.

“Coming here, he comforted me and helped my cat and now I have a crazy little boy runs around my room all the time,” says Autumn Hinds.

Doc adds, “it’s never been about the money. You know, it’s about the animals.”

“I really appreciate them appreciating me. You know, I get called everyone once in a while from someone saying, they appreciate me, and that’s what it’s all about. You know, knowing people care enough about their animals to say that, says Doc on being nominated as a hometown hero.

Donna spoke on working with her husband, “calling the clinic yours and then helping the animals and in you know, being a small clinic like we are, it’s just the two of us. We’re, it’s a pretty basic clinic. We price-wise, I think we help the people that way too.”

Doc says he’s planning on retiring soon.

His wife is not fond of the idea, “don’t retire and keep working and just enjoy it. He’s talking about retiring and I don’t want him to but yeah, most people don’t.”

His clients are also sad at the idea of seeing their favorite veterinarian retire.

“Doc and Donna. I love you very much. My whole family loves you everybody that I know loves you and you are the most awesome people that I’ve known and for a vet and a small clinic, the work you do here is awesome,” says Hobart.

Lossman adds, “just keep going what to do, and you’re making everyone happy or filling them with joy. They’re just so happy to have a good doctor here.”

Hinds also says, “thank you because he probably doesn’t get told it a bunch, people are just there to get their animals helped and then leave but I really appreciate the work he’s done for all the animals.”

“I hope he doesn’t retire like he’s talking about because I don’t know what I would do. If he goes away. He’s the best vet I ever had,” says Anderson.

Donna, Doc’s wife also runs an animal shelter and they’re always looking for people who would like to rescue an animal, you can call them at (270) 432-2080.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000